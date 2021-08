Tecknologia Launches Revised Syllabus of Business Continuity Management Certificate (BCMC) Trainings

Business Continuity Management Certificate Training Tecknologia Limited

Tecknologia has launched revised Business Continuity Management Certificate training with updated syllabus ensuring all challenges are fully addressed.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!” — Peter Drucker

ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tecknologia has launched revised Business Continuity Management training with updated syllabus ensuring the challenges of current day and age are fully addressed.Course syllabus now covers following critical areas:- Introduction to Business Continuity- Business Continuity Policy and Programme- Business Continuity Planning/ Design and Implementation- Validation & AssuranceTecknologia is a diversified Technology Services, Consulting and Training provider, focused on improving value delivery for organisations through strategic alignment between initiatives and business objectives. Supported by decades of professional experience, Tecknologia is establishing itself as a global leader in Technology Services, Consulting and Training provision.

