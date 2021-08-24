FDLE arrests Branford man for sexual battery on a child, multiple child sexual abuse material charges
For Immediate Release August 24, 2021 SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested Joshua Traub, 31, of Branford, a registered sexual offender, on 10 counts of using minors in production of child sexual abuse material; 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material; one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material and two counts of sexual battery on child victim less than 12 years old. The investigation began yesterday when FDLE received and reviewed a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip stated that a user of a mobile application had shared approximately 70 files of child sexual abuse material. A sampling of the files provided by NCMEC had numerous depictions of sexual battery of a child victim. Today, FDLE agents and the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team served a search warrant and were able to confirm that the material which depicted the sexual assault of a six-year-old child was filmed inside Traub’s residence. Agents believe there may be additional victims. If you have information that may be relevant to this case, please call FDLE Special Agent Aida Limongi at (850) 410-7525. Traub was booked into the Suwannee County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001