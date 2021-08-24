Amazon Banned Top Sellers, Shopify might be An Alternative Platform for Cross-Border E-Commerce Seller

Chinese E-Commerce Sellers are seeking a new way to sell overseas

More and more cross border sellers reach us recently, they want to create a Shopify site, and trying to sell on Shopify instead of Amazon”
— Randy, Founder of China SEO
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChinaSEO Online Marketing Inc announces to launch of more Shopify App to fulfill e-commerce sellers' needs. In 2020; ChinaSEO has launched a WordPress app - website to Web-app within 2 mins. What clients need to do is just simply input their website address, and hit submit button; the app will automatically create an Android web app for the site; the whole process only takes less than 2 minutes.

In 2021, According to the Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, at least 50,000 Chinese merchant accounts had been affected by Amazon's move since May due to some of them being alleged for paying for reviews...

It is a big challenge for those Chinese sellers, the priority problem they are facing is the inventory. Without FBA, they definitely need to find a new pathway to solve the logistic problem. And most of them, still have a whole bunch of products in Amazon's warehouse.

Why choosing Shopify as an alternative way for B2C?
1. Convenient store management
2. 24/7 customer support
3. Flexibility with business development
4. Safety and reliability
5. Support online, offline and cross-platform sales through mobile platforms
6. Professional web design template

Do those cross-border sellers need a professional team to create a Shopify store?

This is a true and false question.

Although Shopify is very easy to use, it is time-consuming for novices to create a Shopify store and the design options and more advanced settings are also limited. Hiring professional Shopify developers in Vancouver can save a lot of time. Not only can you customize the store design that suits your brand, but also a professional team can make your products go online quickly.

Let ChinaSEO professional Shopify Expert Vancouver handle all matters of product and inventory set up, payment and shipping area, design, Shopify SEO to application implementation to integrate other functions for you.

ChinaSEO is a trusted Shopify partner and has the experience and expertise needed to bring your business to the Shopify platform.

Randy
chinaseoservice.com
+1 778-858-2876
email us here

About

We have more than 10 years of website design and production experience. Now we give back our experience to society. Our clean design, consistent layout, and intuitive navigation. No matter what type of website you want, we can satisfy it. The top industry leader in user experience. We will develop simple and easy-to-use tool plug-ins to increase the participation and loyalty of your viewers. We have made great efforts to keep website owners away from confusing names such as PHP, functions, classes, CSS and other freaks. All the tools needed to create the next project are visual, user-friendly, and intuitive. Without any experience, you can easily upload your products or publish your information.

