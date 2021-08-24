NAI Legacy Completes the Acquisition and Re-marketing of a Two-Store Essential DST for $7.5 M
ELK RIVER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy, a Minneapolis based real estate investment, full-service brokerage and property management company, announced today that it has acquired two adjacent Retail properties: Holiday Stationstores (Holiday) and Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Valvoline) in Elk River, Minnesota.
Holiday/Valvoline DST, a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) that is controlled by NAI Legacy, acquired the properties from private sellers that included two adjacent retail properties each with new fifteen (15) year absolute net leases. NAI Legacy acquired and fully syndicated the Holiday in 2020, and is placing the Valvoline property, into a single DST that are financed by Maple Bank and Tradition Capital Bank.
NAI Legacy structured the ownership entity of the properties as a DST, and the properties occupy a parcel of land that is eligible for 100% Bonus Depreciation. The DST structure permits investors to hold“shares” of the Trust which allows for multiple investors to own an interest in the property. Bonus
Depreciation can let investors deduct 100% of their investment amount in the taxable year that the property is acquired. NAI Legacy will act as a Sponsor and present a pre-packaged offering to accredited investors.
Spencer Lund, Senior Vice President—Investments commented on the financial strategy of the offering: “The acquisition of Holiday and Valvoline provides a great case study of our tax-efficient real estate platform. Our team identified a solid fundamental real estate investment opportunity that was further enhanced by the strategic application of section 168 accelerated depreciation. Holiday and Valvoline is a great opportunity for investors to place capital in established tenants, in a great location and as a tax- efficient real estate investment”
The properties consist of just approximately 8,000 square feet of convenience store and automotive retail space on a highly trafficked road. Both properties are undergoing extensive exterior renovations that make the properties even more attractive to customers and investors alike. The entire offering consists of essential properties with sound financials and is eligible for 100% Bonus Depreciation making the DST a very attractive investment option.
About NAI Legacy
Coupling the latest technology with a traditional emphasis on customer service, the NAI Legacy team provides strategic guidance, administrative support and brokerage services for properties totaling nearly 2,500,000 square feet. With business lines including property management, traditional sales and leasing services, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange solutions, NAI Legacy is adept at navigating all aspects of quality commercial real estate assignments.
Spencer Lund
NAI Legacy
+1 9522175372
spencer@nailegacy.com
