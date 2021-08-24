Collins Vision Partners with Florida Lions Eye Clinic to Provide Free Cataract Surgeries
I'm so impressed by the culture of giving back that Dr. Collins has created over the years. It’s an honor to be such an integral part of this much-needed and meaningful service to the community.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collins Vision is committed to serving the communities of Southwest Florida in meaningful ways. When Collins Vision founder Dr. Michael J. Collins found out that one of the United Way’s partner agencies, Florida Lions Eye Clinic, had a backlog of underserved individuals needing cataract surgery, he didn’t hesitate to step up.
— Dr. Jason Friedrichs
Collins Vision has always enjoyed a strong alliance with United Way and is using this relationship to help individuals in need of some additional support at this time. “We tell our patients that we can’t wait for them to See the Difference, and with this partnership, we are able to Be the Difference our community needs at this time,” said Dr. Collins. “For seniors who have been living with reduced vision, cataract surgery is life-changing! We firmly believe restored vision should be accessible to everyone, so it is our honor to help individuals who do not have medical insurance or a way to pay for cataract surgery.”
Collins Vision’s newest eye surgeon Dr. Jason Friedrichs shares Dr. Collins’ philosophy of caring for every patient with sincerity and compassion. He’s very excited to step in and perform these cataract procedures.
“I am so impressed by everything Collins Vision stands for and the culture of giving back that Dr. Collins has created over the years,” said Dr. Friedrichs. “It’s an honor to be such an integral part of this much-needed and meaningful service to the community.”
With the help of practices like Collins Vision, the Florida Lions Eye Clinic has helped over 5,000 individuals at no cost to them. In addition, over 300 eye surgeries have been performed in the clinic, and hundreds more referred to practices like Collins Vision, which provide medical care, prescription medications, surgeries and glasses for individuals in need.
Learn more at CollinsVision.com
