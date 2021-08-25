Product Delivery of the vREO Virtual Real Estate Office Platform Begins
The virtual real estate office solution provides growing brokers with an unparalleled opportunity”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring it Home Communities announced today that it has begun the national rollout of vREO, including the first product deliveries to select brokerages across the United States. It also introduced a program that offers a fifty percent discount to the first fifty brokers who sign up for the revolutionary office technology platform.
“The real estate market is changing rapidly, as evidenced by the quick pivot to virtual technologies because of the pandemic, and there’s no going back,” states John Giaimo, President and CEO of both Realty Times and Bring it Home Communities. “The virtual real estate office solution provides growing brokers with an unparalleled opportunity to provide secure communications and conferencing to a broker’s agents and their clients for a one small monthly fee,” Giaimo continues.
In addition to saving money, the vREO program is also an excellent recruiting and retention tool. It comes with the innovative “Before They List” app for exceptional lead generation in a market where gaining inventory is very difficult. With this app, agents and brokers can share professional feedback about a listing before it enters the market and provide home sellers with professional feedback on their specific property, while staying within the rules of the MLS.
The vREO platform is powered by the VeeaHub Smart Edge Node, which creates an ultra-secure, closed network that supports agent and client communications, live-streaming and recording of open houses and events, training, and distribution of exclusive Realty Times programming.
About Bring it Home Communities:
Bring it Home Communities is creating the portal of the future for real estate, combining local listings, and integrating brokers, agents, consumers, and advertisers in a safe and secure communication environment built on the Veea Edge Platform. The vREO platform adds capabilities such as virtual meetings for brokers, agents, and clients; virtual tours; virtual open houses with augmented reality capabilities; and online learning and certification for agents and brokers. The Bring it Home® Ad Network is powered by Ad Persistence and Veea AdEdge technology, which provides rich media advertising from companies and marketing partners to home buyers. For more information, visit https://BringitHomeCommunities.com
