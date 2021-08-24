Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Gives Parents 4 Important Tips From Her #1 Bestseller, You Are Not a Bad Parent

#1 Bestseller

4 important tips were shared from her #1 Bestseller: You Are Not A Bad Parent: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Reducing Conflict and Connecting With Your Teens.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (Dr. Liz), founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, a practice focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth, shared four important tips with parents who attended the book launch for her #1 Bestseller: You Are Not A Bad Parent: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Reducing Conflict and Connecting With Your Teens. The event took place on Martha’s Vineyard on Friday, August 20.

“Adolescence is the Jekyll and Hyde phase of life,” said Dr. Liz. “It is challenging to deal with their unpredictable moods and know-it-all attitudes. These tips from my book will help parents.”

1. Listen more/talk less. Practice intuitive listening and focus on what teens are really saying. Sometimes they want to vent and use you as a sounding board. Provide them with opportunities to come up with their own solutions.

2. Give teens permission to feel. Validate their thoughts and have a conversation about what they are feeling and why. Many teens are anxious about returning to school and need to express their emotions.

3. Share your stories. Showing teens that you also struggled makes you relatable. It allows them to see that they can overcome obstacles just like you did. By being vulnerable, you give teens permission to be vulnerable and open up to you.

4. Avoid lasting negative emotions. When you’re angry and frustrated with something they said or did, do not leave them with that emotion. You can let them know that you disagree with their actions, but make sure at the end of the day they hear the words, “I love you.”

“It’s important that teens know that you accept them for who they are, and you love them unconditionally,” explained Dr. Liz. “It is the key to unlocking your relationship and bringing you closer.”

“I wrote You Are Not A Bad Parent: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Reducing Conflict and Connecting With Your Teens to support parents struggling to connect and communicate with their teens,” added Dr. Liz. “I plan to do more Up Close and Personal with Dr. Liz events around the country. My goal is to help as many parents as possible bridge the communication gap and strengthen their connection so that our teens thrive!”

You Are Not A Bad Parent: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Reducing Conflict and Connecting With Your Teens gives readers proven strategies and techniques for bridging the communication gap between themselves and their teenage children. Dr. Liz shares methods for reducing conflict, strengthening connections, and unlocking full relationship potential with teens. The book is available on Amazon. To learn more, visit www.YouAreNotABadParent.com.

Dr. Liz is an award-winning Ivy League trained pediatrician, parent coach, youth advocate, and professional speaker. She earned her undergraduate degree from Princeton University, medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at Georgetown University Hospital. More information is available at www.DrLizConsulting.com.