The Product Behind the Gift from the Jacksonville Jaguars - The Lang 84” Deluxe Smoker Cooker®

Lang's reverse flow technology creates clean heat circulating around the meat which sizzles off fat for a healthy, lean, and delectable barbecue flavor.

NAHUNTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not everyday that a fan receives a gift from the team he admires. Jacksonville Jaguar Day 1 fan Royce Fedd was fortunate enough to be the recipient of a Lang 84” Deluxe Smoker Cooker last Tuesday as a gift from the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the story goes, the team and its coaches wanted to give back to the community that they call home, so Jaguar owner Shad Khan donated $1 million to invest in the Eastside of Jacksonville. Known for his barbeque, Fedd’s grill needed to be upgraded and the rest is history. Coach Meyer and the Jaguars presented Fedd with a top-of-the-line Lang 84” Deluxe Smoker Cooker at training camp.

Darryl Strickland, Georgia State Champion BBQ Cook and the Head Cook for Lang’s BBQ Smoker Championship Cook Team was on hand to introduce Fedd to his new 84” Deluxe Smoker Cooker. “Lang Smoker Cookers burn wood in the firebox which is located on one side of the unit to create heat circulating evenly around the meat in the main cooking compartment,” explained Strickland. “This method of cooking creates clean heat circulating around the meat which sizzles off fat for a healthy, lean, and delectable barbecue flavor.”

“Coach Meyer wanted a big smoker cooker for Fedd,” said Ben C. Lang II, owner, and developer of the reverse flow Lang BBQ Smokers®. “We immediately suggested the 84” inch smoker cooker. It is customizable and designed for large volume cooking with around 22 cubic ft. cooking capacity for commercial and competitive use. From Coach Meyer’s description, we knew this would be the best choice for Fedd. He will have the capacity to cook barbeque for everyone.”

“Fedd was so grateful to receive the smoker cooker,” added Strickland. “It meant a lot to me to represent Lang and have the opportunity to show Fedd how to operate the unit.”

“With the reverse flow technology, heat drafts from the firebox into the cooking cylinder and draws down under a baffled-flue to the end, then it reverses flow and drafts back over the top of the heated baffle-flue,” added Lang. “As a result, the meat stays moist, becomes tender and is flavorful beyond compare. And it's less filling which makes it a win-win.”

Lang Smoker Cookers have been featured on Netflix’s American Barbeque Showdown, BBQ Pitmasters, and in numerous BBQ competitions. AmazingRibs.com, the leading authority on barbecuing and grilling, honored Lang BBQ Smokers with platinum and gold medals. “The Lang family has been in the meat smoking business for generations,” said Lang. “We started manufacturing and selling smokers in 1988. Today, we are a global company operating in every nation worldwide.”

Lang manufactures a wide variety of smokers from 36" to 108." Models are customizable and available for backyard barbecuers, pitmasters, and chefs.