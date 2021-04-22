Jewelry Design Lab to Open in Piscataway

New Jewelry Design Store Opens

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Members from the Middlesex County Regional Chamber, its president Lina Llona; Jennifer Apostol, director of MCFOODS; and Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler, among others will welcome Bhalla and the Jewelry Design Lab to the community at 11:30 a.m. on April 23. Bhalla will donate a percentage of every sale to MCFOODS, the Middlesex County Food Bank, East Brunswick. Light refreshments will be served and discounts will be available for the opening.

Bhalla, born in India and raised in Edison, N.J., was ten years-old and the fifth generation in his family to work in this field when he first began learning the craft from his dad. A product of the Edison school system, Bhalla attended Middlesex County College before graduating from GIA (Gemological Institute of America), California and New York, with a graduate gemologist diploma, and graduate diplomas in colored stones and diamonds. He also earned his jewelry design & technology, and graduate jeweler degrees there.

Before opening the Jewelry Design Lab, Bhalla worked as a jewelry authenticator for TheREALREAL, where he examined and authenticated jewelry made by Tiffany’s, Cartier, Harry Winston, and Mikimoto, among others.

Bhalla is a life member and GIA alumnus since 2013. He is a life member of the Asian Indian Chambers of Commerce and a member of the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about The Jewelry Design Lab, contact Sagar Bhalla at 732-253-0777 or visit jewelerlab.com.