Erosion Repair Work Scheduled on Interstate 90 Near Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

Contact: Kevin Valko, Project Engineer, 605-394-2244

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says erosion repair work along Interstate 90 near Sturgis (exits 30 and 32) will start on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Crews will be placing topsoil, fertilizer, and seed to help promote the growth of grass in bare areas along I-90. A single lane closure will be set up on eastbound I-90 near exit 32. The eastbound on-ramp at exit 30 will be narrowed with traffic shifted to one side. The traffic control will be in place to allow for the delivery and placement of materials at the project site. The lane closure and traffic control will be removed at the end of each working day.

The erosion repair work is part of a larger project to add curb and gutter sections along the on and off ramps on I-90 at exits 14, 30, and 32. The curb and gutter sections will help to channelize water runoff and help prevent further erosion.

Hilt Construction, Inc, of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $90,000 project. The project has an overall completion date of Nov. 12, 2021.

