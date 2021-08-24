Submit Release
New York National Guard Holds Memorial Day Service Today At Guard Headquarters

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.d.durr.nfg@mail.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, places a wreath during Memorial Day ceremonies at National Guard headquarters in May 2020.

LATHAM, NY (05/27/2021) (readMedia)-- The New York National Guard will mark Memorial Day with a short ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters this afternoon, Thursday, May 27 at 1 p.m.

Members of the media are invited to attend the outdoor ceremony.

WHO: Major General Timothy LaBarge, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, Soldiers and Airmen of the New York National Guard and state and federal civilian employees.

WHAT: A short ceremony to mark the Memorial Day holiday. The event will be held outside the Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters building and feature short remarks from Major General Timothy LaBarge, and a reading of the names of New York National Guard members who have died on duty and off duty since last Memorial Day. The event will also feature a color guard and the playing of taps.

WHEN:1 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021

WHERE: New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham.

COVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES:

Video and still imagery of the uniformed color guard and the bugler playing taps. There will be an opportunity to interview Major General Shields.

NOTE:The event will begin precisely at 1 p.m. and will be no longer than 15/20 minutes.

Members of the media must contact the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581 for access to this secure military facility.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:New York National Guard holds Memorial Day service today at Guard Headquarters

