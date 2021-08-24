174th Attack Wing Holds June 5 Job Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.d.durr.nfg@mail.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 03, 2021

The 174th Attack Wing Recruiting office will host a career day event at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

SYRACUSE , NY (06/03/2021) (readMedia)-- The 174th Attack Wing Recruiting office will host a career day event at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

This event is open to the public and will showcase multiple employment areas the 174th Attack Wing has to offer. This event will not only allow people to explore career fields that may interest them, but will also showcase some of the equipment we routinely use. The 174th recruiting team will be on site to answer any questions and provide the opportunity to "Join the Team".

The event will take place on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00pm. The location will be at 6001 East Molloy Road, Syracuse, 13211. People who would like to participate must RSVP by June 2 by calling the recruiiting office at 315-233-2159 or email erik.anderson.19@us.af.mil. Refreshments will be available. Visitors must wear a facemask and practice social distancing while engaging with others at the event.