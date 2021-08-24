National Guard Soldiers Based In Queensbury Home From Middle East In Time For Memorial Day

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.d.durr.nfg@mail.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, May 28, 2021

LATHAM, NY (05/28/2021) (readMedia)-- Forty-seven New York Army National Guard Soldiers based at the Queensbury Armory on Stone Quarry Road, have returned from service in the Middle East in time for Memorial Day with their families.

The Soldiers from the 466th Area Support Medical Compny who were station in Iraq, left home at the end of July 2020. They returned to Fort Hood, Texas for out processing on May 19.

The Soldiers began returning home in small groups on Monday, May 24. They have been arriving at their homes all week.

The company's mission was to provide emergency care and primary care to American, coalition and Iraqi Soldiers supporting Operation Inherent Resolve; the military mission to defeat the ISIS terrorist group.

Most of the Soldiers are from the Capital Region and Glens Falls area, but others come from across New York.

Photo Caption 1:

Spc. Brian Brady, left, a combat medic with the 466th Medical Company, Area Support, of the New York Army National Guard takes vital signs from Sgt. Maj. Francis P. Koszyk, a senior enlisted advisor with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard at a blood drive at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Dec. 29, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

Photo Caption 2:

Medical Soldiers from the 250th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team and 466th Medical Company, Area Support conduct a mass casualty exercise at the Role 2 compound at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021. The exercise gave the Soldiers the chance to hone their triage, treatment and medical transportation skills for a large number of simulated wounded personnel in a stressful environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)