MSDE Extends Application Deadline for ARP ESSER Afterschool Program Competitive Award

August 24, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

MSDE Extends Application Deadline for ARP ESSER Afterschool Program Competitive Award

Proposals and Local School System Participation Agreement Deadlines Extended

BALTIMORE, MD (August 24, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has extended the deadline to submit proposals for the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Afterschool Program Competitive Award (ARP ESSER).

The deadline to submit a proposal has been extended to Friday, August 27, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. The deadline for submission of the Local School System Participation Agreement (Exhibit 9) has been extended until Friday, September 3, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. Award notifications will be made no later than Friday, October 22, 2021.

The purpose of the ARP ESSER afterschool grant is to provide funding for the implementation of evidence-based comprehensive after school programs, and ensure such programs respond to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs and address the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on students.

This grant program assists local school systems, public charter schools, nonprofit [501(c)(3)], faith-based, or other private or public organizations in the State in establishing partnerships to create after school learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools.

Please refer to the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund for additional information.

###

ARP ESSER Proposal Deadline Extended Press Release 8.24.21