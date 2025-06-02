10 Maryland Public HS Students Named Semifinalists in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

June 2, 2025

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Howard and Montgomery graduating seniors are among 621 candidates nationwide for prestigious recognition.

BALTIMORE (June 2, 2025) – Ten Maryland public high school students from Howard and Montgomery counties are among the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program semifinalists.

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Up to 161 students nationwide will be named U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education in the coming months. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas, such as academic and artistic achievement, career and technical education success, leadership, and school and community involvement.

“These students are among the best of the best in Maryland and nationally,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “We are incredibly proud of their success as semifinalists in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and extend our best wishes for the final round of the selection process.”

The Maryland public school semifinalists are:

Howard County Public School System

Rahul Kumar Goyal – River Hill High School

Yehji Hwang – Centennial High School

Kelly D. Liu – Marriotts Ridge High School

Mehin A. Pandya – Mount Hebron High School

Ryan Gui Zhou – Howard High School (Arts)

Montgomery County Public Schools

Katherine Ying Hua – Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School

Myla J. Leung – Winston Churchill High School

Yunyi Ling – Montgomery Blair High School

Karthik Srinivas Vedula – Poolesville Senior High School

Annie W. Zhao – Poolesville Senior High School

Overall, a total of 11 Maryland public and private school students are among the 621 semifinalists nationwide this year.

For more information, visit www.ed.gov/psp.