Best Global Foundation Announces Launching 100 Annual Scholarships ranging from 500 to 1000 USD for Medical Residents
Best Global Foundation Annual Scholarships for Medical Residents are designed to promote Diagnostic/Therapeutic Radiology & Clinical/Radiation/Surgical Oncology
Best Global Foundation scholarships will promote educating and training medical professionals in related fields to improve clinical outcomes through comprehensive/multi-disciplinary medical care.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Global Foundation (BGF) is proud to announce the launch of 100 Annual Scholarships starting from 2022, ranging from 500 to 1000 USD for Medical Residents.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder, Best Global Foundation
Scholarships are intended for Residents in 3rd and 4th Year Programs, in Clinical/Radiation/Surgical Oncology, Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic/Therapeutic Radiology, to attend a suitable educational conference in the USA annually. In addition to these monetary scholarships, residents will receive a personalized plaque commemorating their attendance of the educational conferences. This will be funded by TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) through Best Global Foundation, a newly formed division of Best Cure Foundation (BCF). In so doing, Best Global Foundation hopes to promote its multi-disciplinary approach of medical care to improve clinical outcomes for patients.
TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation have awarded such scholarships over the last 15 years — as many as 20 plus per year with the American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO), American Brachytherapy Society (ABS), Association of Latin American Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ALATRO), American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) and others, independent of professional societies.
TBG/BCF have approached other professional associations in the past for their collaboration; some have not been interested to provide free conference registration to include their names on the award, with candidates selected by the professional associations themselves, independent of TBG and BCF. When professional associations were not interested in collaborating, TeamBest Companies and Best Cure Foundation have offered such Best Scholarships independent of them. TBG/BCF have now established Best Global Foundation to accomplish this goal on a large scale globally — to promote training and education of residents in Clinical/Surgical Oncology, Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic/Therapeutic Radiology to promote Improved Clinical Outcomes of Medical Care by providing Comprehensive Multi-Disciplinary Care.
Krishnan Suthanthiran (President & Founder of TBG/BCF/BGF), having lost his father to Cancer in 1968, has dedicated his 50-plus-years' career to Healthcare by promoting a Best Total Health Approach — Prevention, Early Detection & Effective Treatment for Total Cure, through his Best Proactive Healthcare Delivery System of Full-Transparency on Clinical Outcomes, Benefits and Cost.
On April 29th, 2015, Mr. Suthanthiran launched his "Global War on Cancer" through Best Cure Foundation and TeamBest Global Companies. In recognition of his efforts, Harvard Medical School organized an Annual Global Health Cancer Catalyst Summit starting from April 29th, 2016, and Mr. Suthanthiran has been a Keynote Speaker at the Summit during the intervening years. For nearly 15 years, he has been (since the formation of Best Cure Foundation) promoting to "make quality Education and Healthcare accessible and affordable globally." He believes that "Education is the most effective way to eliminate poverty, promote global understanding and peace."
"Health is wealth — a healthy person has many wishes, but a sick person has only one." COVID-19 and its various mutations/variants have proved that healthcare is global. The health of every individual, family, community, village, town, city, state, province and country is directly related to the economic well-being and prosperity of each of them.
Recently, Harvard Professor and former USA Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers wrote an essay/article in Bloomberg News emphasizing this point, as well as the lack of global efforts to improve access/affordability of good healthcare to citizens around the world. In addition, he discussed the importance of preparedness to deal with the current global pandemic of COVID-19, its mutation/variants, and future pandemics, which will affect the economic prosperity of all nations.
TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation have launched the Best Global Healthcare Delivery System, with Express and Mobile Clinics linked to General and Multi-Specialty Medical Centers with 3, 4 , 5 and 6-Star Apartment Hotels — in a 15 trillion USD annual economy, growing at the rate of 10% per year due to increase in costs and population.
Please join TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation in accessing the Best Global Foundation resources to promote and make quality healthcare accessible and affordable — by educating and training medical professionals in related fields to improve the clinical outcomes through comprehensive/multi-disciplinary medical care.
Best wishes — be safe and healthy!
