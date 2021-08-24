Submit Release
NDDOT seeks comments on the 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for an addition of a previously unpublished project in 2021.

Right of Way for Widening of US 85 from Theodore Roosevelt National Park Entrance to County Road 30 (23rd St NW). Total cost is $4,200,000.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than Sept 8, 2021, to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information:

Logan Beise, (701)328-2139 or NDDOT Communications, (701)328-4444

