Film Produced in Guanajuato Wins 21 Awards and International Acclaim
One of the most fascinating and disturbing films of recent times, Sin Señas Particulares is strong proof that Guanajuato is a welcoming haven for film professionals and the ideal place for shooting and producing in Mexico
Supported by the Guanajuato Film Commission, this powerful drama is an example of how the state of Guanajuato creates the ideal conditions for film productionsGUANAJUATO, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most fascinating and disturbing films of recent times, Sin Señas Particulares is strong proof that the state of Guanajuato is a welcoming haven for film professionals and the ideal place for shooting and producing in Mexico.
Made 90 percent within the state of Guanajuato, Sin Señas Particulares was filmed in Guanajuato City between October and December 2018 with the full support of the Film Commission under the Guanajuato Tourism Secretariat (CFGTO).
The support provided by the CFGTO included assistance in hiring personnel, purchases of goods, rentals of real and personal property, and rentals of services such as lodging and transportation.
Sin Señas Particulares follows the journey of a mother willing to do anything to find her son who is missing after he leaves home to cross the border into the US. The film itself transcended borders and audiences attending film festivals in Belgium, Korea, the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, among other places worldwide, witnessed Guanajuato’s talent through this significant project.
So far, Sin Señas Particulares has earned more than 21 awards at international festivals including:
• Award for Best First Feature and Best Photography at the 2020 San Sebastián Film Festival (Spain)
• World Dramatic Competition at Sundance 2020 (USA)
• Audience Award and Jury Award for Best Mooov Screenplay, Film Festival 2020 (Belgium)
• PyeongChang Young Jury Award, International Peace Film Festival 2020 (Korea)
• Andrey Tarkovsky Best Film Award, International Film Festival Zerkalo 2020 (Russia)
• Award for Best Molodist Direction, International Film Festival-Kiev 2020 (Ukraine)
• Award for Best Film -Festival de Lima 2020 (Peru)
• Zurich Film Festival 2020, Golden Eye for Best Film.
By offering a wide range of facilities and services for production teams, from simplifying all permitting processes to scouting the best locations, the state of Guanajuato, jewel of the viceroyalty in central Mexico, has shown it is the ideal place to conduct cinematographic and audiovisual projects in the country. And for the confidence of its visitors interested in cinematographic activity, the Filming Commission offers filmmakers a series of hygiene, prevention, adaptation, and protection guidelines that allow activities to be carried out without increasing the risk of virus spread.
"Sin Señas Particulares" premiered in Mexico on August 5th and achieved the highest number of mentions with 16 nominations of the 63rd Ariel Awards by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.
Don't miss this compelling story.
