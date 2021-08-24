Virtas Partners Promotes Redding Thomas to Senior Director
NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redding Thomas has been promoted to Senior Director at Virtas Partners, a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner.
Thomas oversees restructuring and turn-around management assignments and is particularly adept at leading under-performing organizations to solid profitability. His demonstrated expertise includes strategic planning, financial modelling/cash-flow projections, project management, corporate risk management, creditor/lender negotiations and initiating the entire investment banking process required to secure refinancing for “storied credits.”
“Redd instills confidence in management teams as well as in external stakeholders, particularly lenders. He quickly and quietly demonstrates his ability to manage through the crisis, becoming a needed calming force,” said Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner. “Redd develops financial projections through detailed analytics that support sensitivity analysis to determine the right path forward for the company.”
An accomplished operations and strategic finance executive, Thomas has several decades experience at Virtas Partners and in previous roles, in leading, transforming, and managing companies and business units in both highly structured corporate and entrepreneurial environments. He has in-depth experience in a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, retail, media & entertainment, and financial services.
Co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara added: “Redd well deserves the recognition of this promotion as he continues to deliver extraordinary results for our clients.”
Send a note to Redd: rthomas@virtaspartners.com
Jon Harmon
Virtas Partners
jharmon@virtaspartners.com