Virtas Partners Promotes Redding Thomas to Senior Director

Virtas Partners

Redding Thomas - Senior Director, Virtas Partners

Redding Thomas with Virtas Partners logo

Redd instills confidence. He quickly and quietly demonstrates his ability to manage through the crisis, becoming a needed calming force.”
— Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner.
NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redding Thomas has been promoted to Senior Director at Virtas Partners, a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

Thomas oversees restructuring and turn-around management assignments and is particularly adept at leading under-performing organizations to solid profitability. His demonstrated expertise includes strategic planning, financial modelling/cash-flow projections, project management, corporate risk management, creditor/lender negotiations and initiating the entire investment banking process required to secure refinancing for “storied credits.”

“Redd instills confidence in management teams as well as in external stakeholders, particularly lenders. He quickly and quietly demonstrates his ability to manage through the crisis, becoming a needed calming force,” said Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner. “Redd develops financial projections through detailed analytics that support sensitivity analysis to determine the right path forward for the company.”

An accomplished operations and strategic finance executive, Thomas has several decades experience at Virtas Partners and in previous roles, in leading, transforming, and managing companies and business units in both highly structured corporate and entrepreneurial environments. He has in-depth experience in a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, retail, media & entertainment, and financial services.
Co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara added: “Redd well deserves the recognition of this promotion as he continues to deliver extraordinary results for our clients.”

Send a note to Redd: rthomas@virtaspartners.com

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Jon Harmon
Virtas Partners
jharmon@virtaspartners.com

You just read:

Virtas Partners Promotes Redding Thomas to Senior Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jon Harmon
Virtas Partners
Company/Organization
Virtas
205 N. Michigan Ave, #2600
Chicago, Illinois, 60606
United States
+1 630-815-6586
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Virtas Partners is a trusted boutique advisory firm specializing in M&A services, Finance & Accounting optimization, turnaround management & restructuring, and capital structures/placement.

https://www.virtaspartners.com/what-we-do

More From This Author
Virtas Partners Promotes Redding Thomas to Senior Director
Joseph Giordano Joins Virtas Partners as Director
Virtas Partners Expands into Denver Market
View All Stories From This Author