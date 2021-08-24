VAIS Technology's SEER Smart Keyless Access System Now Available for Fleets

An industry leader for vehicle technology has expanded.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with VAIS Technology announced today that its SEER smart keyless access system is now available for fleets.

Dennis Hopper, executive vice president and spokesperson for VAIS Technology, explained that based on proximity, SEER can automatically lock your car, keep the lights on as you are leaving, and turn them off once you’re gone, turn the lights on when you approach, and unlock your doors before you touch the handle.

As to how SEER for fleets is different than that for classic vehicles, Hopper pointed out that the most popular features for Fleet Industries are:

• Locking the vehicle and all electronic toolboxes when the operator is away.

• Unlocking the vehicle and electronic toolboxes when the operator is approaching.

• Activating lights when the operator is around the vehicle for safety and convenience.

• Starter interrupt. Not allowing to start the vehicle when SEER key tag is not in proximity.

• Creating “If This Then That” scenarios adding personalized safety and convenience features to fleet vehicles.

SEER, according to Hopper, can be fully customized using an online software tool designed by VAIS and flash the unit via a smartphone app. Fleet upfitters that choose to customize SEER can set up different proximity levels, specify input and output signal types, introduce delays, and timers.

VAIS Technology, a SEMA member, SEMA Pro member, Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) member, aims to adapt today’s vehicle technology for the everyday car. Besides SEER, the company’s two product lines help vehicle owners add satellite radio to their standard factory stereo and add Bluetooth audio to their standard factory stereo.

“Our vehicle enhancement products are preferred by auto dealers and vehicle customization professionals because they do not alter any existing factory equipment,” Hopper said, before adding, “When you add a VAIS Technology product to your car, you can rest assured that your factory-installed stereo will remain under factory warranty.”

For more information, please visit www.vaistech.com/about-us and https://www.vaistech.com/blog/.

###

About VAIS Technology

VAIS Technology was founded in 2003, at a time when vehicle technology was evolving. We have a passion for both automobiles and technology, so our goal is to provide consumers with tech features that automakers haven’t yet embraced or have implemented only on higher trim packages.

Contact Details:

8811 American Way, Unit 125

Englewood, CO 80112

United States