Derby Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21A502834
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/20/21 at 1249 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100 Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Tod Morin
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/20/21 at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers with the VSP Derby barracks were notified of a crash on VT-100 in Lowell, VT. Investigation revealed that during a verbal dispute with a family member, Morin shifted a vehicle from the passenger seat, causing it to crash into a nearby yard. Parties involved advised the vehicle was traveling at approximately 70mph when Morin shifted it. Morin was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/21 - 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: 5000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993