Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,580 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502834

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                            

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/20/21 at 1249 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100 Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Tod Morin                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/20/21 at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers with the VSP Derby barracks were notified of a crash on VT-100 in Lowell, VT. Investigation revealed that during a verbal dispute with a family member, Morin shifted a vehicle from the passenger seat, causing it to crash into a nearby yard. Parties involved advised the vehicle was traveling at approximately 70mph when Morin shifted it. Morin was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/21 - 1300 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State     

BAIL: 5000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.