Derby Barracks // Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502834

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/20/21 at 1249 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100 Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Tod Morin

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/20/21 at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers with the VSP Derby barracks were notified of a crash on VT-100 in Lowell, VT. Investigation revealed that during a verbal dispute with a family member, Morin shifted a vehicle from the passenger seat, causing it to crash into a nearby yard. Parties involved advised the vehicle was traveling at approximately 70mph when Morin shifted it. Morin was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/21 - 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: 5000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993