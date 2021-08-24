Don't sleep with an anti-vaxxer. You might get a dose of an STD - Stupid Theory Disease Our Great Logo Hey anti-vaxxers! Here's another scientist you'll definitely want to ignore: "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former." Albert Einstein Hey anti-vaxxers. We admit governments are often useless. But finally they're being useful and you're being useless :( ! A thought: Could it be that some anti-vaxxers are narcissists who are certain that their fact-free hunch is more valuable than the aggregate knowledge of hundreds of thousands dedicated scientists?

WATCHOUT CALLS FOR A SEX STRIKE AGAINST ANTI-VAXXERS

Don't sleep with an anti-vaxxer (or any other extremely selfish person). You might get a dose of an STD - Stupid Theory Disease” — Allan Klepfisz

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WATCHOUT today unveiled the first elements of its global information campaign and called for a sex strike against anti-vaxxers.

CEO Allan Klepfisz explained the overall campaign as follows: “Yesterday in previewing our campaign we observed that: ‘We make amazing, unique products. But it’s so much more important to get vaccinated, than to use our products.’ We were 100% sincere in our statement but not 100% altruistic. Of course, we don’t mind any and all attention to our products. But the primary goal really is much more important- and very straightforward. To shake up public discourse on vaccinations so that more people seek them. It’s sad and distressing with so many places in the world unsuccessfully clamoring to get more vaccinations now, that a portion of the populations of privileged nations, don’t think vaccinations are important and/or desirable”.

Klepfisz continued: “We are not providing our opinion of the facts. We are simply disseminating those scientific facts in a confronting and maybe sometimes entertaining manner together with some suggested courses of action, radical or otherwise. The WATCHOUT campaign will continue with intensity for at least the next 30 days. WE hope it has a discernible impact.”

Klepfisz concluded: “We expect our calls for a sex strike against anti-vaxxers to give appropriate profile to the very real problem of a substantial portion of populations being unvaccinated. And perhaps the threat of denial of intimacy, will get the thoughtless, thinking. In Israel, there has been a sudden and marked upswing in people seeking first time vaccinations. 10,000 Israelis received their first vaccine dose this past Sunday, compared with 3,000 per day at the start of August. This dramatic increase can be confidently attributed to a ramped-up public awareness campaign in light of the delta variant. Education campaigns can and do make a difference. We are making our own modest contribution”

As recently observed in the Press, incentive campaigns and other entreaties for people to get vaccinated are not working adequately. And as the Atlantic put it, in a headline on July 23rd, 2021, “Vaccinated America has Had Enough”.

Not only do anti-vaxxers endanger their own lives but they also endanger the lives of the families, friends and society at large. And they facilitate dangerous mutations of the virus which occur among the unvaccinated.

And anti-vaxxers adopt their stance based on theories about the vaccine OR their ability to withstand the virus, that have no scientific merit- sadly, none at all.

So in WATCHOUT’s view, it’s high time for a sex strike. There is a long and illustrious history of effective sex strikes, dating back to ancient Greece.

Here are some excellent examples:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree/article/1fc04f3e-3128-4be7-a78a-28ea31db4101

WATCHOUT SUGGESTS: REFUSE SEX TO THOSE THAT REFUSE THE VACCINE. IT MIGHT WORK.

ABOUT WATCHOUT

WATCHOUT produces innovative, patent-pending products to protect us in these challenging times.

Our WATCHOUT KIDS BANDs make it easier and much more fun for kids to sanitize their hands whenever and wherever they need to. Children cannot receive vaccinations to date and for them masks and clean hands are the best protections.

For adults, our WATCHOUT BANDS offer the ultimate convenience for people on the go.

Our WATCHOUT SMARTCOVER is the worlds’ first phone & tablet cover that automatically sanitizers your screen with powerful UVC LED’s, when you close it. It can also be used to sanitize other objects, is powered by a battery that can recharge your phone and on the outside is impregnated with an antimicrobial that will kill viruses and bacteria.

And our WATCHOUT WAND is the worlds’ first combined UVC light and fine mist atomizer to clean any type of surface including many that can’t easily be wiped.

WATCHOUT is dedicated to creating unique, cutting-edge products for the challenges of a new world.