Amplifi announces global partnership with Redpoint Global

As customer expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher daily, combining quality customer data with leading CDP technology is a mustDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As customers’ expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher every day, combining high-quality customer data with leading Customer Data Platform technology is a must
Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is delighted to announce its first truly global partnership with Redpoint Global to bring combined expertise and experience around customer data to enterprises in North America and EMEA.
Amplifi has always partnered with technology solution providers that enable our customers to harness the power of their data. When it comes to the power of customer data, there has been a rise in the popularity of Customer Data Platforms (CDP) that enable the sales and marketing teams at enterprise-level companies to truly understand their customers.
As customers’ expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher every day, a powerful customer data platform is a key technology to deliver the perfect customer data needed to drive a comprehensive customer experience strategy. Utilizing segmentation and personalization capabilities on quality data, means enterprises that implement these solutions can have an advantage in offering multichannel personalization to their customers.
That’s why we have chosen to build an alliance with Redpoint Global, the market-leading customer data platform for enterprise customer data. rgOne™, Redpoint Global’s fully integrated solution, delivers a single point of control to connect customer data and execute marketing campaigns.
“Redpoint’s rgOne platform enables companies to truly engage with their customers on their chosen channel, even as their preferences, interests and needs evolve,” said Brian Clark, VP Global Channel & Alliances at Redpoint Global. “Our global partnership with Amplifi brings experienced data management consultants together with our market-leading Customer Data Platform solutions to create engaging, meaningful journeys for their customers.”
“This global partnership enables us to provide customers with an additional layer of value when it comes to customer data.” said Chris Colyar, CTO at Amplifi. “The intelligent machine learning, cutting-edge segmentation and personalization means that well-managed data can be put to use in the best possible way by our customers.”
To find out more about the combined value that Amplifi and Redpoint Global brings, please contact us today or view our full resource page.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
About Redpoint Global
With Redpoint’s software platform, rgOne, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint’s solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets. To learn more, visit redpointglobal.com.
