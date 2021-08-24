Destiny Conference To Be held At Charis Bible College In Woodland Park, CO As Sequel To Last Year’s Identity Conference
The inspiration for the Destiny Conference is Andrew’s book, How to Find, Follow, and Fulfill God’s Will
Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Andrew Wommack.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Destiny Conference, to be held September 16-18, is a sequel to last year’s Identity Conference. The conference will be held at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, and will feature speakers Andrew Wommack and Pastor Duane Sheriff. Andrew Wommack is an internationally known author and speaker, as well as the president and founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. Duane Sheriff is a pastor, author, and conference speaker. Both speakers will be tackling some of life’s tough questions regarding people’s need for certainty and direction in turbulent times.
— Conference Spokesperson
The inspiration for the Destiny Conference is Andrew’s book, How to Find, Follow, and Fulfill God’s Will, which registered guest will receive a free copy of by attending (one per household). This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
During the online registration process, meal tickets are available to purchase for $45, which includes one lunch and one dinner on Friday, September 17. Charis cafes will also be open, as well as many local Woodland Park restaurants.
Register at CharisDestiny.com.
About Andrew Wommack Ministries
Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Andrew Wommack. The message that Andrew teaches is centered on the truth of the Gospel with a special emphasis on God’s unconditional love and the balance between grace and faith. The message helps believers grow in their relationship with the Lord as they encounter it at conferences, on television, and via books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. In 2018, Andrew Wommack Ministries earned its eleventh four-star (the highest) rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. Find Andrew Wommack Ministries at awmi.net, on Facebook or on Twitter.
Eileen Quinn, PR Manager
AWMI
+1 719-635-2111
email us here