TELUS International establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TELUS International, a customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers digital solutions for global brands, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The $3.4 million initial investment will create approximately 1,200 new jobs by 2022.

TELUS International provides multilingual digital customer experience and digital IT solutions to clients all over the world. The company has over 56,000 team members, operates in more than 25 countries and partners with brands across high-growth industry verticals, including: technology and games; communications and media; eCommerce and fintech; healthcare and travel; and hospitality. In the United States, TELUS International also has operations in Folsom, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Located at 3450 Ingleside Boulevard in North Charleston, TELUS International’s new facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing customer demand.

TELUS International is currently welcoming team members into the new facility. Individuals interested in joining TELUS International should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to be expanding into North Charleston and tapping into the region’s attractive talent pool to support our company’s continued growth, as well as becoming more actively involved in the months and years ahead in community giving and volunteer initiatives to contribute to the health and well-being of the region’s citizens." -TELUS International Chief Operating Officer Chuck Koskovich

“We’re excited to welcome TELUS International to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to do business in our state. By creating approximately 1,200 new jobs in Charleston County, this company is making a commitment to the entire community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more excited.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we congratulate TELUS International on the announcement of their first South Carolina operations. This $3.4 million initial investment and the creation of more than 1,200 new jobs represent a tremendous win for Charleston County and South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We continue to prove ourselves as a destination to call on for business growth. This is a significant win for Charleston County, and we are thrilled with the addition of 1,200 jobs for our citizens.” -Charleston County Council Chair Teddie Pryor

"Our three-county region is a globally competitive destination for business, talent and entrepreneurs. TELUS International selected Charleston for its competitive advantages and business-friendly environment. This international company will be an important part of our market's growing global economy and IT community, and we look forward to its continued success." -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair Mike Fuller