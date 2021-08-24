Artist Joan Truckenbrod to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature artist Joan Truckenbrod in an interview with Jim Masters on August 26th at 3pm EDT to discuss her solo exhibition Joan Truckenbrod: Digital Fibers – 1975 to Present at the Schneider Museum of Art.

Joan Truckenbrod is credited as being one of the earliest pioneers of digital art in the 1960s. Known for her digitally-assisted weavings, Joan’s art creates an intuitive conduit between technology and nature.

“My studio practice began creating coded algorithmic drawings,” says Joan. “I saw that algorithms were not a hard set of instructions but fluid, allowing me to transform ideas into new forms. There was a spontaneity that was related to this process.”

Joan Truckenbrod: Digital Fibers – 1975 to Present collects some of Joan’s early coded algorithmic drawings and textiles from the seventies and eighties, her digital paintings from the nineties, fiber art from the early two-thousands and her current work of woven tapestries. Joan’s art captures phenomena in nature through “digital rematerializations.”

“With my interest in the physicality of digital or electronic artwork, I wanted to propel the imagery out into the real world.” says Joan.

Joan Truckenbrod: Digital Fibers – 1975 to Present is three separate galleries: the first gallery collects Joan’s early drawings that have never been exhibited before; the second gallery includes Joan’s current hand-digital computational tapestries that combine analog and digital programming; the third gallery includes a combination of five large archival digital compositions and two smaller ones that confront the trauma of being diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. The tension and the anger are dispersed through water imagery and elements found on the beach as the tides bring transformation.

Christiane Paul, Adjunct Curator of Digital Art, Whitney Museum of American Art writes: “The visual vocabulary of layering, abstraction, and embodiment that has characterized Truckenbrod’s unique expression over the decades seems to crystallize in her self-portrait On Becoming (1984). As an analog and digital image that fuses portraiture with the digital aesthetics of a rasterized visual, On Becoming captures the emergent qualities of the human body, code, and artistic creation, embodying Truckenbrod’s intimate relationship with transience.”

For more information, visit www.joantruckenbrod.com

Joan Truckenbrod: Digital Fibers – 1975 to Present continues through September 16, 2021 at the Schneider Museum of Art. Visit sma.sou.edu