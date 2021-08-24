Coach Dr. Melissa Corley Carter of mcSquared Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DUMFRIES, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we live our lives according to others’ expectations or to the societal metrics of success that we have inherited, we often conclude that we don’t measure up. We become trapped in outdated mindsets that keep us stuck in old patterns, spinning ever faster on the hamster wheel trying to earn others’ and our own approval. But the faster we spin, the more disconnected we feel from our life’s purpose and from what really matters to us. Something is telling us that we are not living the life we were meant to, but we don’t know what to do about it. The great news is that our souls know what we really want. We just need to remember how to listen. Working with a professional coach can reconnect us to our inner wisdom so we can find clarity, meaning, purpose, and the power to unleash our full potential.

Dr. Melissa Corley Carter, also known as The Barefoot Dancing Rocket Scientist, is an actual rocket scientist and a certified professional coach who focuses on resilience, leadership, and success. She’s also the author and photographer of the recently-released book, Running the World: Marathon Memoirs from the Seven Continents.

“I work with high achievers who’ve lost their spark, who feel like they were meant for more but aren’t sure what, and who want to make a difference in the world but aren’t sure how,” says Melissa. “I help them discover a renewed sense of purpose, joy, and zest for life so they can create the life they really want and from there make the difference in the world they are here to make.”

Through her exceptionally unique coaching, Melissa helps clients discover within themselves the tools, mindsets, and practices to handle life’s challenges while awakening and expanding into their soul’s purpose.

Before becoming a coach Melissa spent twenty years aspiring to become an astronaut. Working towards her life dream, she majored in engineering, was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, and earned a PhD in astronautical engineering. Despite perfect vision after corrective eye surgery, her pre-surgical eyesight disqualified her and shattered her astronaut dream. She later transitioned to the Air Force Reserve and switched from engineering to teaching leadership and professional development. She followed her inspiration to became a certified professional coach and realigned her life with her passions for creativity, human connection, leadership, mindful living, and building resilience. Through her journey, she has reconnected to her true purpose: to build grounded leaders, connected humans, and powerful teams that change the world.

Melissa integrates several energy-based modalities into her unique coaching process, which she refers to as “Rocket Science for Your Soul.” She says rocket science is really about going from where you are to where you want to be, acknowledging your progress and adjusting course, and letting go to lift off. She applies this to every aspect of life, particularly resilience.

“As it turns out, my science and engineering experience aligned perfectly with my coaching philosophy, which is that resilience actually IS rocket science, and you can rock it.”

Melissa’s clients finally discover that they have everything they need to create their most aligned, world-changing life. They reclaim their power, redefine success for themselves, and from the energy of authenticity make more impactful contributions to the world.

“I wholeheartedly believe that we were born to feel fulfilled and fired up, and that we are here to make a difference not by what we do but by being who we are. We change the world by choosing how we show up energetically.”

She says building resilience and living into the fullest potential of who we are starts with understanding energy.

“By understanding our fundamental energy blueprint we learn to access a full spectrum of energy and use energy consciously to transform limiting beliefs into empowering ones. We rewrite stories that are holding us back and tell powerful new stories that help us lift off into the highest expression of our souls.”

Melissa helps us trust our own wisdom by giving us the confidence to learn how to coach ourselves and access our own inner power no matter what circumstances we face.

Her newly-released book, Running the World: Marathon Memoirs from the Seven Continents, is about her journey of running marathons on all seven continents as well as the journey toward living a more authentic life. The book is available through Amazon and other booksellers and at Melissa’s website.

“Even though I didn’t become an astronaut, I’m dancing with the universe every day and experiencing the cosmic connection I really wanted when I set my sights on the stars. I’m truly living my dream and that’s what I help my clients do too.”

For more information, visit www.resilienceactually.com

