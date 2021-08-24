LONG ISLAND AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 2nd BOARD MEMBER NAMED TOYS FOR TOTS AMBASSADOR
ELIZABETH WELLINGTON, NASSAU COUNTY DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR NYS' LARGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER TOOK THE OATH AS 2021 AMBASSADOR FOR THE TOYS FOR TOTS PROGRAM.
Delighted that Elizabeth Wellington was confirmed to serve as a Toys For Tots Ambassador. She is a wonderful partner to work with.”NORTH BALDWIN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Wellington received an “Ambassador Certificate” from the U.S. Marines, to serve as Toys For Tots 2021 Ambassador. She took the oath with fifty other professionals at the multi-chamber event with the Suffolk Alliance Chamber of Commerce and the Nassau County Chambers of Commerce. These organizations represent over 100 chambers and small business owners on Long Island.
— Valerie Anderson Campbell
"I'm delighted that Elizabeth Wellington was confirmed to serve as a Toys For Tots Ambassador. She is a wonderful partner to work with and has already made important contributions for the organization. I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset to the mission," said Nassau County Director, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, (LIAACC), Valerie Anderson Campbell.
"I'm honored and grateful to be able to continue to serve. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and the community," said Nassau County Deputy Director, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, (LIAACC), Elizabeth Wellington.
Prior to joining the Toys For Tots Program, Mrs. Wellington maintains her position as Program Coordinator at the Nassau County Commission on Human Rights. She is the Vice President of Wellie the Transporter LLC., an over-the-road trucking company and the Deputy Director for Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc., (LIAACC), the largest African American chamber in New York State. Mrs. Wellington graduated from Nassau Community College and John Jay College of Criminal Justice earned an A.S and B.S in Criminal Justice. Master’s degree in Public Administration with two specializations: Human Resources and Management & Operations.
ACE PR, a division of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC., informs the local government, business, and non-profit communities with any updates they should be aware of. Stay connected with the latest ACE PR news by subscribing at acellc.pr@gmail.com.
Valerie Anderson Campbell
Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC.
email us here