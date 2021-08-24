Royalton Barracks / DUI (on ATV) and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202755
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 8/20/21 @ 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hoyt Hill Road, Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: DUI (ATV) and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kenneth P Macera
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holden, Mass
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/20/21 at approximately 1900 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a
report of an ATV crash on Hoyt Hill Road in Tunbridge, VT. Investigation
revealed that Kenneth P Macera operated an ATV on a public highway, crashed into a property
owner’s horse fence, and was suspected of being under the influence of intoxicants.
Macera was transported to Gifford Hospital for minor
injuries and his intoxication level. While at the hospital, he was processed for
DUI and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2021
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.