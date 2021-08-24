Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI (on ATV) and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202755

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle                              

STATION:   Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/20/21 @ 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hoyt Hill Road, Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI (ATV) and Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Kenneth P Macera                                              

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holden, Mass

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/20/21 at approximately 1900 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a

report of an ATV crash on Hoyt Hill Road in Tunbridge, VT. Investigation

revealed that Kenneth P Macera operated an ATV on a public highway, crashed into a property

owner’s horse fence, and was suspected of being under the influence of intoxicants.

 

Macera was transported to Gifford Hospital for minor

injuries and his intoxication level. While at the hospital, he was processed for

DUI and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/2021           

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

