Daniel K. Kramer named among Best Lawyers in America
Best Lawyers has recognized the Kramer Trial Lawyer as a 2022 Best LawyerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kramer Trial Lawyers A.P.C. (KTL) is pleased to announce that their CEO and founder, Daniel K. Kramer has been named by Best Lawyers as one of the 2022 Best Lawyers in the area of Plaintiff Personal Injury.
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected legal peer-review publication. The distinction of Best Lawyer is significant in that it is a reflection of an attorney’s outstanding work that legal peers are given the opportunity to evaluate and recommend.
Kramer and fellow Kramer Trial Lawyers attorney Teresa Johnson, recently secured a $12.6 million verdict for Mr. Louis Acosta, a lighting technician who was injured when a hatch door fell onto his back as he was attempting to access a building rooftop to conduct repairs.
“It is an honor to be named by Best Lawyers as a 2022 Best Lawyer,” says Daniel K. Kramer. “I am thankful for the opportunity and to be recognized by so many of my esteemed peers.”
For more on Daniel K. Kramer and Kramer Trial Lawyers, A.P.C. please contact KTL@epecmedia.com.
Kramer Trial Lawyers A.P.C.
Press Office for Kramer Trial Lawyers A.P.C.
+1 424-335-4734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn