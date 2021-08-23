Lane Reductions Begin Aug. 23 on State Routes 208/338 in Douglas/Lyon Counties for Roadway Resurfacing

CARSON CITY, Nev. – One-way traffic and travel delays will begin Aug. 23 on State Routes 208 and 338 in Douglas and Lyon counties as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces sections of the two highways.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on these routes as the roadway surface is resealed during the following dates:

State Route 208 between Holbrook junction (U.S. 395 junction) and Wellington Monday, Aug. 23-Monday, Aug. 30

State Route 338 from intersection with SR 208 in Wellington to ten miles south (approximately mileposts 21 to 31) Tuesday, Aug. 31-Friday, Sept. 3

Brief lane closures will then intermittently take place on the routes through mid-September as new roadway striping is placed. The road work schedule is subject to change.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes. Pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zones. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

Known as a slurry seal, the roadways are being resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt as an economical method to reduce roadway cracking and rutting.

The roadway improvements by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. will help preserve the highway surfaces for the as many as 4,000 motorists who travel them daily. State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.