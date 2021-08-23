Green Boom Announces New Partnership in Nigeria, Introducing Its Environmentally Friendly Oil-Spill Absorbents Overseas
Okama Infinity teams up with Green Boom to provide the first ‘green’ oil cleanup products in NigeriaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly white, oil-only absorbent products, is excited to announce their expansion overseas into Nigeria through a partnership with Okama Infinity. Green Boom is the first to earn the USDA BioPreferred Certification for oil spill prevention, response, and remediation. Okama Infinity will offer Green Boom’s ‘green’ absorbents including booms, socks, pillows and loose absorbent.
“The team at Green Boom is thrilled to be partnering with Okama Infinity to expand internationally, which enhances our efforts to make a greater impact across the world,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “The impacts of our absorbents in the environment internationally while helping companies decrease companies’ cleanup time and spending.”
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“Okama Infinity is excited to provide our customers with Green Boom’s revolutionary green products,” said Okama Infinity Oghenekaro Jockey. “These absorbents are very unique based on their impact on the environment along with the ease of use.”
Since 1998, Okama Infinity has been providing efficient and effective quality services in the energy, oil and gas industries. Okama Infinity has executed a number of contracts in the on-shore and off-shore operational locations of shell petroleum development company (SPDC). The management team of Okama infinity is made up of experienced professionals in Electrical, Mechanical, Computer, Civil/construction and building engineering with a track record in the Oil and Gas Industries.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com. For more information about Okama Infinity, please visit https://okamainfinity.co/.
About Green Boom
