Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,648 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court seeking input on livestreamed oral argument

For many years, the Supreme Court has streamed and archived audio of oral arguments on its website.  When social distancing was preferred due to COVID-19, reliable electronic means were used to continue oral arguments and to provide public access to oral arguments.  The public was able to watch video and listen to arguments live on the court’s YouTube channel. 

Currently, the court offers oral argument in-person and by reliable electronic means.  The Supreme Court is seeking public input on the continued livestreaming of audio and video.  Please submit comments no later than September 8, 2021, to the Clerk of Court, Petra H. Mandigo Hulm at phulm@ndcourts.gov or in writing to 600 E. Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND, 58503-0530. 

You just read:

Supreme Court seeking input on livestreamed oral argument

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.