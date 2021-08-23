Submit Release
Ohio Department of Education Announces 21st Century Community Learning Center Grantees

The Ohio Department of Education today announced the grantees awarded federal funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) program. The program creates or expands community learning centers that provide academic enrichment and youth development opportunities for students who attend predominantly high-poverty and low-performing schools.

Twenty-six new award recipients were selected from more than 145 applications through a comprehensive peer review process. Priority was given to programs that serve students in rural schools. In addition, 264 grantees received continuation funding based on prior year grant awards. The Department awarded $43,203,388.81 in new and continuing CCLC grants for Fiscal Year 2022.

The purpose of the 21st CCLC program is threefold. All funded programs must:

  • Provide opportunities for academic enrichment to assist students in meeting the state academic standards;
  • Offer students access to a broad array of additional services, such as those that focus on youth development, social-emotional learning, civic engagement and nutritional and physical health;
  • Offer adult family members of program participants opportunities for educational development and engagement in their children’s education.

“The 21st Century Community Learning Centers are an amazing example of the great things that can happen when community organizations and schools partner together to help students learn and grow,” Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction, said. “In addition to recognizing partnerships as one of its core principles, Ohio’s strategic plan for education – Each Child, Our Future – focuses on meeting the needs of the whole child. This includes things like physical health, family engagement and before and after school programming. 21st Century Community Learning Centers do all of this and more.”

All programs must be implemented through a partnership that includes at least one school and one community organization with a demonstrated record of success in designing and implementing before-school, after-school, summer learning or expanded learning time activities.

A list of grantees may be found by visiting the 21st CCLC webpage.

