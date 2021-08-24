Industry Leader Makes Anonymous Donation to Association of Test Publishers (ATP)
ATP announces that an industry leader is giving back to the community with an unrestricted donation of $140,000 to the nonprofit Trade Association.
Generosity of this kind insures that the work of ATP will continue... and that we can continue our mission of promoting the value of testing and assessment.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATP is both pleased and grateful to announce that a long-time member and industry leader is giving back to the community with an unrestricted donation of $140,000 to the Washington D.C. based nonprofit Trade Association.
The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has expressed the motivation behind the generosity is that “assessments can make a huge positive difference to individuals and society.” The donor hopes that, “The funds help ATP further its mission to promote and preserve the general welfare of testing and its value to society, in all its forms and uses.”
“These have been challenging times and we have been humbled by the support of ATP members around the world,” remarked ATP CEO William G. Harris, Ph.D. “As an Association we have had to pivot the way in which we work, provide networking events, and provide advocacy and industry support to our members. And our members have been challenged to reinvent products and services, to address inequities, and to insure the integrity of the testing and assessment industry. This donation reflects the kind of suppport that ATP has received from its members, and generosity of this kind insures that the work of ATP will continue unimpeded, and that we can continue our mission of promoting the value of testing and assessment.”
Harris noted that, despite having to cancel its 2020 in-person conferences, ATP persevered througout the pandemic hosting two virtual conferences, which were attended by a global audience, launching a New World of Testing (NWT) digital webinar series, launching two new Summits, one for Test Security and the other focusing on EdTech and Computational Pyschometrics, and publishing a number of new publications, journal articles and white papers focusing on privacy and remote proctoring. “All of our accomplishments are a direct result of the financial support and spirit of volunteerism from ATP members and sponsors,” Harris remarked.
About ATP
Established in 1992, The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is an international, non-profit, trade organization representing providers of tests and assessment tools and/or services related to assessment for clinical, occupational, certification, licensing, educational or other similar uses. For more information on ATP visit www.testpublishers.org
