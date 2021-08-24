YouCopia Introduces New Line of Fridge Organizers Plus Customizable Products for Maximizing Space in Cabinets & Pantries

YouCopia's Rollout Fridge Drawers are rolling organizers with two removable dividers to create compartments for produce, snacks, meals and more. Whether adjustable, expandable or customizable, YouCopia creates organizers that can store a variety of items in different spaces. Its products never require installation so becoming (and staying) organized is achievable for everyone. YouCopia, a Chicago-based company that creates innovative organizing products for the home, has ranked No. 3594 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies.

New fridge and freezer organizers make food easy to find and use (before the expiration date)

Getting organized should be the fastest thing on your to-do list. As with all YouCopia organizers, our new products take only a minute to set up, and never require any tools or installation." — Lauren Greenwood

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouCopia builds on its innovative brand of adjustable, expandable and customizable organizers with a new line of fridge and freezer organizers that make food easy to find and use (before the expiration date). The company is also introducing products in its best-selling StoreMore, StoraLid, Crazy Susan and UpSpace lines to help tame the chaos in cabinets, drawers and pantries this summer and beyond.“Getting organized should be the fastest thing on your to-do list. As with all YouCopia organizers, our new products take only a minute to set up, and never require any tools or installation,” says YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood.YouCopia’s new RollOut™ Fridge Drawers are rolling organizers with two removable dividers to create compartments for produce, meals, snacks and more. Dividers adjust to fit different fruits, vegetables and food items as seasons change. Soft-spinning wheels roll items in/out of fridge for an easy find. Sturdy handles can be used to carry the drawer to the counter or table, making food prep and reloading a snap. The 6”, 8” and 10” drawers are available now; SRP of $24.99, $29.99 and $34.99, respectively.FreezeUp™ Freezer Bins feature adjustable dividers that organize frozen food bags of all sizes. The clear bins provide visibility and a slanted side wall makes it easy to remove and reload frozen items. Sturdy handles help slide the entire bin out to grab what is needed or carry it to a prep area. The 12” bin with four dividers and the 15” bin with six dividers are available now; SRP $24.99 and $29.99, respectively.The FreezeUp™ Freezer Racks create custom compartments for frozen food boxes. Adjustable dividers snap firmly in place so frozen items stand upright in a tidy row. Sturdy handles make it easy to slide the racks in and out if something is needed at the back. The 12” rack with four dividers and the 15” rack with six dividers are available now; SRP $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.In addition, YouCopia is introducing the following line expansions:• StoreMoreExpandable Pan & Lid Rack: A cookware organizer that expands from 12 to 22 inches wide to maximize space in the cabinet and keep cooking essentials tidy. Ten steel wire dividers adjust to fit pans, platters, plates and lids of any size. Coated, heavy-duty steel wires protect items and prevent scratches, while the strong base is stable enough to ensure lids never roll around or tip over. Available September 2021; SRP $34.99.• Crazy SusanTurntable with 6 Bins: An 11” turntable with six removable, clear bins to organize small items like snacks, packets, pouches, makeup, medicine and office supplies in the cabinet, pantry or bathroom. The unit rotates smoothly on stainless steel ball bearings so items sail into view for an easy find. Soft non-slip feet hold it steady in the cabinet. Available October 2021; SRP $29.99.• StoraLidExpandable Lid Organizer: The popular StoraLid in an expandable version to manage larger container lid collections. The unit expands from 13.5” to 22.5” and fits both round and square lids of all sizes. Eight tall, adjustable dividers keep lids upright so they are ready to be found. Handles make it easy to slide the unit out and select the right lid. Available September 2021; SRP $29.99.• SpiceLiner10’ Spice Drawer Liner in Sandstone: Now in a warm neutral color that matches drawers with wood interiors. SpiceLiner creates a custom spice drawer to store and organize 30+ spice bottles in one convenient location. Just measure the drawer with included measuring tape and trim SpiceLiner to size with scissors. Then lay liners and spice bottles flat in the drawer with the labels facing up for easy viewing and reach. Soft non-slip material holds any size bottle and keeps it in place. Available now; SRP $16.99.• UpSpace™ Box Organizer 12” x 9” and 12” x 12”: Two larger versions of the original Box Organizer 9” x 9” to store foils, wraps, food bags and pantry itemshorizontally. Shelves adjust in 1” increments to fit standard and oversize boxes, and to maximize vertical space in the lower cabinet or pantry. Sturdy steel wires hold up to 20 pounds and non-slip feet keep the unit in place. Available now; SRP $29.99 and $34.99, respectively.• UpSpace™ Bottle Organizer 2-Shelf Wide and 3-Shelf Wide: Wider versions of YouCopia’s 2-shelf and 3-shelf organizers, featuring four bottles (instead of three) across each shelf. The Bottle Organizer stores bottles and travel mugs horizontally so users can make a quick choice and move on with their day. Adjustable shelves fit large tumblers or skinny baby bottles without wasting space. Roll-free bottle slots, non-slip feet and snap assembly make setup and storage a breeze. Available now; SRP $24.99 and $29.99, respectively.Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia has helped millions of people discover that it feels good to open a cabinet or drawer and find things where you want them. The company’s goal is to design products that deliver “woo hoo” moments without a ton of effort. Whether adjustable, expandable or customizable, YouCopia creates organizers that can store a variety of items in different spaces. Its products never require installation so becoming (and staying) organized is achievable for everyone. YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise based in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.Note: YouCopia’s full press kit is available here.

