Finally, a Positive COVID-19 Story: Americans Getting Organized, Leading to Tidy Kitchens and More Happiness
YouCopia creates flexible organizers that store a variety of items in tight spaces. Their doable, practical products never require installation, so becoming (and staying) organized is achievable for everyone.
New consumer survey by YouCopia confirms the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred kitchen organization and product purchases...with possible mental health benefits.
Interest in new kitchen storage and organization solutions has never been higher. Today we’re seeing more innovation in this category to meet the unprecedented excitement and demand.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new consumer survey commissioned by YouCopia, a growing home brand, confirms the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred kitchen organization, product purchases and plans to continue organizing in the coming months. The trend could have positive mental benefits.
— Lauren Greenwood
More than three-quarters of those surveyed reported that having an organized kitchen is very much or somewhat more important to them since COVID-19 began. One-third of respondents are more organized today than six months ago, and 23% have purchased more organization products than normal. Of the respondents, 86% wish their kitchen was more/better organized, and most are still planning kitchen organization purchases in the near future.
“With people spending time at home, buying groceries and cooking more often than ever before, the pandemic has dramatically increased the desire for an organized kitchen,” said YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood. “Organization used to be for Type A personalities. Now more people understand (and want) the benefits of organization and that’s causing a frenzy of purchases that help people attain a better sense of control at home.”
Also driving the increased interest in storage and organization are shows like the new Netflix series, “Get Organized with the Home Edit,” which comes on the heels of KonMarie, Marie Kondo’s tidying movement. Retailers such as Target have taken note, expanding their kitchen organization aisles with a slew of new products, including YouCopia’s customizable organizers.
“Interest in new kitchen storage and organization solutions has never been higher,” Greenwood says. “Today we’re seeing more innovation in this category to meet the unprecedented excitement and demand.”
COVID-19 has disrupted family routines and made everyday activities, such as work and caring for loved ones, challenging. According to the American Psychological Association, the average reported stress level over the past month related to the pandemic for parents of children under 18 is 6.7, with nearly half of parents (46%) saying their stress level is high (between 8 and 10 on a 10-point scale where 1 means “little or no stress” and 10 means “a great deal of stress”).
The YouCopia survey found that kitchen organization products fulfill many psychological needs beyond just having a clean and tidy kitchen. Most important is making meal prep and cooking easier. Two-thirds of respondents say that when their kitchen is tidy, they are happy, and nearly as many (62%) say being able to get tools and ingredients quickly and easily makes them a better cook. While 92% of respondents feel the kitchen is the heart of their home and their kitchen is a reflection of themselves, about half feel very strongly about these sentiments.
The survey, “Kitchen Organization AAU Market Study (Awareness, Attitudes, Usage and Needs),” was conducted in September 2020 by Design Research. The independent research company conducted interviews online among a nationally representative, probability-based sample of 600 adults in the U.S. between the ages of 22 and 65 and with a minimum household income of $50,000.
YouCopia, a WBNEC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise based in Chicago, creates flexible organizers that can store a variety of items in tight spaces. Their doable, practical products never require installation, so becoming (and staying) organized is achievable for everyone. Learn more about the company’s Feeling Good Doing Good program, which benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository, at http://www.youcopia.com/doing-good.
Cynthia Greenwood
YouCopia
cynthia@youcopia.com