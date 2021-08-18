YouCopia Ranks on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 95 Percent
YouCopia, a Chicago-based company that creates innovative organizing products for the home, has ranked No. 3594 on the annual Inc. 5000 list
— YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood
“We are honored to be named to this prestigious list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies,” said YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood. “We dramatically expanded our product line and worked really hard the last three years, so this recognition serves as great encouragement to keep going and growing our brand.”
Last year, over one million YouCopia organizers were purchased for homes all over the world. With over 40,000 consumer reviews, the home products have garnered an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars (last 12 months).
Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia has helped millions of people discover that it feels good to open a cabinet or drawer and find things where they want them. The company’s goal is to design products that deliver “woo hoo” moments without a ton of effort. Whether adjustable, expandable or customizable, YouCopia creates organizers that can store a variety of items in different spaces. Its products never require installation so becoming (and staying) organized is achievable for everyone.
“We’re proud to be a WBNEC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise,” Greenwood said. “We need women entrepreneurs because we need better representation in businesses that are solving everyday issues. The current political and cultural climate is empowering women to not only have their voices heard, but also act as strong leaders and industry disruptors.”
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
