One Killed In Prince George’s County Crash

August 23, 2021

(CAMP SPRINGS, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Prince George’s County crash yesterday evening that killed one person.

The victim is identified as Keith Dickerson, Jr., 19, of Hughesville, Md. Dickerson was the front seat passenger of a white BMW M3 involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW M3 is identified as Nahvarj Ellijah Ray Mills, 28, of Brandywine, Md. Mills was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for medical treatment.

The rear seat passenger of the BMW M3 is identified as Brea Davis, 18 years old. Davis was also transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for medical treatment.

The other vehicle involved was a black Volvo tractor and white trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer is identified as Michael Thomas, 59, of Fort Washington. Thomas was transported from the scene to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

At 7:45 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack were dispatched to the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Allentown Road for a reported traffic crash. Troopers arrived and found two vehicles involved.

The preliminary investigation indicates both vehicles involved, a white BMW M3 and a black Volvo tractor trailer, were traveling southbound on Route 5 past Allentown Road in Camp Springs. Investigators believe the driver of the BMW M3 lost control, crossed into lane 1, and struck the rear driver side of the trailer. The BMW subsequently traveled off of the roadway and crashed into the guardrail in the median.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team. Investigators believe speed may have been a contributing factor in this crash. State Police investigators have briefed the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the state’s attorney’s office for review. Charges are pending.

Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted. The roadway at the crash scene was closed for about four hours.

