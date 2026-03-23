Maryland State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Crash In Wicomico County That Left Six People Injured

March 23, 2026

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening in Wicomico County.

Two passengers in a Toyota Corolla, a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old, were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old male, and two additional passengers, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of a Ford Fiesta, a 46-year-old female, was also transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Around 6:50 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 50 and White Lowe Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota failed to yield to the traffic control device (red light) upon approaching the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and White Lowe Road, and struck the Ford, which was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Route 50. The impact from the crash caused the Ford to leave the roadway and strike a light pole. The Toyota left the roadway and entered an embankment, where the vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

Lanes were closed for approximately three hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

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