Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Suspected Impaired Driving After Striking A Maryland State Trooper In A Work Zone In Montgomery County

March 23, 2026

(GAITHERSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man for suspected impaired driving after he struck a Maryland State Trooper in a work zone Sunday evening in Montgomery County.

The accused is identified as Job David Martinez, 35, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. He was charged with suspected driving under the influence and was subsequently transported to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack for processing. The Maryland State Trooper was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he has since been released.

Around 9:21 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-270 and Watkins Mill Road for a report of a Maryland State Trooper who had been struck. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda passenger vehicle, operated by Martinez, was traveling south on I-270 when he struck the trooper’s marked patrol vehicle, which had emergency lights activated, from behind. The trooper was inside his vehicle, attempting to set up a work zone at the time of the crash. Martinez then attempted to flee in his vehicle, but was subsequently arrested by another trooper in the work zone.

Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department, personnel from the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist. The right lane was closed for more than four hours for the crash investigation. This is the third Maryland State Trooper to be struck by an impaired driver this past weekend. The investigation continues.

Courtesy: Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

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