Maryland State Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Two Juveniles Taken into Custody

March 23, 2026

(ST. MARY’S CITY, MD) – Two juveniles were taken into custody early Monday morning after Maryland State Police attempted a traffic stop on their vehicle, which was reported stolen through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a trooper assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was operating in the area of Willows Road when he observed a black Kia Rio that had been reported stolen. According to a preliminary investigation, the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Kia subsequently fled. A short time later, the Kia was observed in the area of Maryland Route 5, north of Mattapany Road, and a second trooper deployed stop sticks in the roadway. The Kia struck the stop sticks and subsequently crashed into the rear of the trooper’s marked patrol vehicle.

The juvenile driver, a 14-year-old male, and the passenger of the Kia, identified as a 15-year-old male, were transported to a local hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation Command. No other injuries were reported on scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with traffic management. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is assisting with the active and ongoing investigation.

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