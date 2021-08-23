Back to School Nutrition – Tips from a Dietitian
A fun and safe school day starts with adequate nutrition, and it is that time of year when parents are combing the internet for the easiest way to make that happen for their children.
Preparing your child's lunch can be frustrating if they do not like your choices. Have them participate in putting their lunches together, even shopping for their healthy choices at the grocery store.
The Houstonian Club's registered dietitian shares ideas on fueling your child with nutritious food while making it easy, worry-free, and healthy.
As a parent, your child's nutrition lies in your hands. It is vitally important that children are given the proper nutritional tools to succeed in their day at school.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fun and safe school day starts with adequate nutrition, and it is that time of year when parents are combing the internet for the easiest way to make that happen for their children. Although it might be easier to have your child eat lunch at school, packing a meal puts you entirely in control of what your child is eating and is an opportunity to create lifelong healthy habits. According to the Journal of Nutrition and Education, establishing healthy eating habits in the early years impacts a person's food choices later in life.
— Denise Hernandez, M.S., R.D., L.D.
"As a parent, your child's nutrition lies in your hands. It is vitally important that children are given the proper nutritional tools to succeed in their day at school," says Denise Hernandez, M.S., R.D., L.D. of The Houstonian Club. "Your child may appreciate the cookies and chips you put into their lunch, but it is the fruit, veggies, and protein that are going to give them fuel to learn each day."
Hernandez shares five easy tips to make eating healthy for school easy and fun.
BREAKFAST. The most important meal of the day, indeed. While 90% of us know this, only 49% consistently eat breakfast. If your child lacks an appetite so early in the morning, be sure to give them a nutrient-packed breakfast. A slice of whole-grain toast with 2 tbsp of almond butter is an excellent example of an easy but satiating breakfast.
COLLABORATE. Preparing your child's lunch can be frustrating if they do not like your choices. Have them participate in putting their lunches together, even shopping for their healthy choices at the grocery store. Being involved in the process increases the likelihood of them eating their meals and gives them a sense of accomplishment.
PLAN AHEAD. If making your child's lunch is challenging on some days, help them pick the healthiest option from their school's lunch menu. If a menu is not sent home with your child, you can usually download a copy from the school district's website.
[FOOD] SAFETY FIRST. Be sure to use an insulated lunch bag to pack your child's lunch. If they can refrigerate their lunch at school, remind them to open the bag since insulation works both ways.
AFTER SCHOOL. If your child is involved in after-school activities, don't forget to pack a snack to hold them over until dinner. Most parents forget this snack, giving a child no choice but to buy snacks from the vending machine.
Photos available here.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com/the-club
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/HoustonianClub
https://www.instagram/houstonianclub/
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter