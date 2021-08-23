Motion to File Amicus Brief in Reproductive Health Services v. Parson
This case involves the power of States to protect vulnerable populations and the integrity of the medical profession. Thus, the States have a particular interest in the issue. In addition, several of the amici States have enacted laws similar to the challenged Missouri law regulating Down-syndrome-selective abortions. Ohio, in particular, successfully defended its law before the en banc Sixth Circuit, and the law has now been in effect for several months. Preterm-Cleveland v. McCloud, 994 F.3d 512 (6th Cir. 2021) (en banc). In sum, the amici States have a strong interest in, and relevant knowledge about, the question presented.