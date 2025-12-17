Attorney General Hilgers Secures Settlement with Menards

Lincoln -- Attorney General Mike Hilgers today announced a multistate settlement with Menard Inc. d/b/a Menards, the home improvement retail chain. The settlement resolves claims made in 2020 that the company incorrectly marketed its Menards 11% Rebate Program.

In a settlement with the states, Menards has agreed to clearly communicate the limitations of the rebate program to their customers and disclose all applicable terms and conditions in a readily available manner. Menards will also clearly communicate to their customers that Menards is doing business as Rebates International.

Menards has also agreed to the following:

Allow consumers at least one year from the date of purchase to submit a rebate claim.

Update their online rebate tracker with information about the rebate claim within 48 hours of the application being input into Menards’ system.

Update their online rebate tracker with additional information about the rebate, including updates about returns affecting the rebate.

As part of the settlement, the company will pay Nebraska $231,975.22.

Joining Nebraska in this settlement, which was co-led by Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa, are the attorneys general of Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and South Dakota.