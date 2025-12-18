Attorney General Hilgers, Attorney General Rokita, and Six Other State Attorneys General Statement Regarding Executive Order Directing Rescheduling of Marijuana

Since before President Trump took office, many of us—the Attorneys General of Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming—have argued against the rescheduling of marijuana as a Schedule I drug. See July 2024 Comment of Nebraska and 10 Other States . We all believe the science surrounding marijuana—which has become only more clear in recent weeks—properly establishes it as a Schedule I drug, and we have seen firsthand the harm the drug has caused in our communities. The negative impacts of expanded marijuana use, especially on children and adolescents, are worrisome. And the public policy challenges, such as the exponential increase in difficult-to-combat driving under the influence, are both significant and serious. We have conveyed our concerns to the Administration, and we are grateful for the Administration’s good faith consideration of our views.

Because of our long-held views, we are concerned with the issuance of this Executive Order, which directs the U.S. Attorney General to “take all necessary steps to complete the rulemaking process related to rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III.” We will evaluate the order closely to determine how we can best continue to engage, protect the public health, and ensure the safety of our citizens.