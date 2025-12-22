Attorney General Hilgers Sues Resideo for Selling Security Cameras that Put Nebraskans’ Privacy at Risk

LINCOLN – Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against Resideo Technologies, Inc. and Resideo LLC d/b/a ADI Global Distribution (“Resideo” or “ADI”) for deceiving consumers about serious security risks associated with video surveillance cameras sold in Nebraska.

Resideo, through its ADI Global Distribution business, markets and sells security and smart-home products while holding itself out as a trusted provider that helps keep communities “safe, secure, comfortable, and connected.” In reality, ADI has marketed and sold surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hikvision”) and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (“Dahua”)—companies the U.S. government has repeatedly identified as posing national-security and cybersecurity risks.

Hikvision and Dahua have been subject to federal restrictions and sanctions due to their involvement in human-rights abuses and persistent cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Congress and the Federal Communications Commission have determined that surveillance equipment produced by these companies presents unacceptable risks to national security, including the risk of unauthorized access to video and audio feeds.

Despite these well-documented concerns, ADI promoted Hikvision and Dahua cameras as secure, high-performance products suitable for use in homes, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and other sensitive environments. ADI failed to disclose the significant security risks associated with these products, leaving consumers unaware that the cameras they installed to protect private spaces could instead expose them to surveillance and exploitation.

From 2021 to 2022, ADI also sold Dahua-manufactured cameras under its own “Capture” brand, obscuring the true manufacturer from consumers even after Congress enacted laws restricting the use of such equipment. This practice prevented consumers from making informed decisions about the security products they were purchasing.

Independent researchers and federal agencies have repeatedly identified severe vulnerabilities in Hikvision and Dahua cameras, including embedded backdoors, remote access flaws, and other weaknesses that allow unauthorized parties to access live and recorded footage. These risks are particularly concerning when cameras are installed in private homes and locations where Nebraskans expect the highest level of privacy.

According to Attorney General Hilgers, “Nebraskans install security cameras to protect their families, homes, and businesses—not to invite hidden surveillance into the most private parts of their lives. Selling cameras with known security risks while marketing them as ‘secure’ is deceptive and dangerous. That kind of conduct will not be tolerated in Nebraska.”

The lawsuit seeks to stop Resideo and ADI from misleading consumers and to address the serious privacy and security risks posed by the cameras they sold in Nebraska. The Attorney General’s Office is seeking injunctive relief, civil penalties, and other relief for violations of Nebraska’s Consumer Protection Act and Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act.