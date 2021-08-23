Maine Public Utilities Commission to Hold Public Witness Hearing in Bangor Gas Rate Case

August 23, 2021

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold a public witness hearing Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 250 Haskell Road, Bangor, in Ballroom C.

On January 29, 2021, Bangor Natural Gas Company filed a Notice of Intent to file for an increase in its natural gas delivery rates. Bangor Gas intends to request an increase of $2.9 million in its natural gas delivery revenues (an overall 24.2% increase), which would produce a 43.8% increase in monthly delivery rates for the average residential customer.

At the public witness hearing, any member of the public who is not a party to this case will have the opportunity to present testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding. Sworn testimony, given under oath, will become part of the official record of the case, and the Commission can rely on it in making its final decision. Unsworn testimony will not become part of the official case record. Sign language interpreters will be present during the hearing to assist the hearing impaired who wish to testify or monitor the hearing.

All public documents in the case are available on the Commission's Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2021-00024.

Note: The Hilton Garden Inn Requires that attendees follow current local guidelines and laws with respect to wearing a mask in indoor public areas. Masks are optional for guests and team members who are fully vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Guidelines are subject to change prior to the hearing.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Randall Davis, and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov