CLEARED4 PARTNERS WITH POPPY TO RAPIDLY DETECT PATHOGENS IN INDOOR ENVIRONMENTS
Poppy will integrate with CLEARED4’s platform to provide sentinel ‘indoor environmental safety’ data for clients across the U.S.
Poppy sought out a partner that could not only easily integrate our data, but make best use of it in lowering or eliminating risks to places and to communities."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation's largest and most trusted real-time risk reduction platform, announced today it has partnered with Poppy, the world's only pathogen sensing and detection network that helps protect the places where we work, live, and visit by monitoring both air and surfaces for the COVID-19 virus and thousands of other known pathogens.
Poppy’s system quickly and passively detects the COVID-19 virus in indoor spaces using continuous monitoring. CLEARED4’s HIPAA-compliant platform will utilize Poppy’s data providing clients with the capability to rapidly quarantine people and spaces that present exposure risk.
CLEARED4’s platform was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open during this pandemic. CLEARED4 is currently enabling more than 10 million access pass entries per month and growing rapidly. The integration of Poppy’s sentinel pathogen monitoring adds substantive capabilities in keeping places and people safe.
“At CLEARED4, we want to partner with the most innovative businesses in science and technology,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4. “Poppy’s unique model and data set will allow us to provide our clients with integral space information as it relates to safe business operations now and in the future.”
CLEARED4’s clients across North America and Europe include school systems, college campuses, stadiums, corporations, landlords and events, including Netflix, Sun Chemicals, Live Nation, Oxford Properties, RXR Realty, Yankee Stadium, City University of New York, School of Visual Arts, El Camino College and The Manhasset Union Free School District.
“Poppy sought out a partner that could not only easily integrate our data, but make best use of it in lowering or eliminating risks to places and to communities,” said Elizabeth Caley, co-CEO, Poppy. “CLEARED4 offers customers the best experience and the most adaptable platform and we are excited to build our presence together.”
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
About Poppy
Poppy makes the invisible visible. The world’s first commercial pathogen sensing and security system, Poppy assesses, monitors, and responds to pathogens to help make indoor spaces safer.
An end-to-end solution, Poppy maps and monitors the movement and identity of 1000+ health-related organisms in the air—including the COVID-19 virus and its variants, food-borne bacteria, multi-drug resistant bacteria, molds, and pests.
Poppy’s early detection and response helps ensure business continuity with best-in-class action and communication plans and 24/7 access to infection prevention and control experts.
Most of all, Poppy provides continuous peace-of-mind in the indoor safety measures for everyone sharing Poppy Spaces.
Founded in San Francisco in 2019, sites across North America are subscribed to Poppy, including commercial buildings, large offices, performance spaces and airports. Learn more at Poppy.com.
