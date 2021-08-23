Venterra Realty Celebrates Touchless Package System Milestones

Venterra installs 50th SMARTPACKAGE locker, delivers 1 millionth package

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venterra Realty has reached two package delivery milestones – installing the 50th SMARTPACKAGE locker system and safely accepting and storing 1 million packages for residents. To celebrate, Venterra gave a $500 Amazon gift card to the lucky resident who received the millionth package.

Venterra’s SMARTPACKAGE Parcel Pending contact-free package management systems offer safer and easier ways for residents to retrieve their packages with a touch-less experience and no human interaction involved. With this innovative technology, Venterra offers residents a frictionless user experience for picking up packages, by scanning a barcode or pushing a button on Parcel Pending’s mobile app to enable package pickup without even having to use the locker kiosk touchscreen.

“It’s no secret that e-commerce and package deliveries increased over the past year with consumers spending more time at home than ever before,” said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. “By installing SMARTPACKAGE devices in 50 of our communities, we are able to meet our residents’ demand for quick and secure package delivery. We are confident in the systems’ ability to streamline the entire package and management process, providing a better experience for residents and package delivery companies alike.”

Each SMARTPACKAGE system is customized to the specific property, using a design that best represents the city or community to provide a further sense of home for residents. Along with a customized look and touch-less system, Venterra’s SMARTPACKAGE lockers offer several additional benefits for residents including:

- Security: Built-in cameras capture each delivery and pick up. The package is secured until it is picked up by the resident, taking out the fear of porch pirates or someone getting the wrong package

- 24/7 Access: No need for business hours, residents can pick up on their schedule

- Vacation Mode: Ability to provide out of town and return dates to avoid incurring storage fees after 2 days

- Customer Service: Access to customer care team 24/7/365 via phone or email

- Automatic Integration: Hassle-free set up through integration with Venterra’s property management system

Since having the SMARTPACKAGE lockers installed, Venterra residents are now able to conveniently retrieve their deliveries without the limitations of office hours. Before this amenity, Venterra accepted and held packages in the leasing office, which limited residents to waiting until their schedules aligned with Venterra’s on-site staff members.

“The SMARTPACKAGE integrations have automated the last-mile delivery experiences at our communities. We have received positive feedback from our residents, who are now able to easily pick up their packages at their own convenience, and we look forward to further installing the SMARTPACKAGE systems across the rest of our portfolio,” said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

To view the case study and learn more about Venterra’s partnership with Parcel Pending, click here.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties and over 18,000 apartment units across major US cities. The company is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home". Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

